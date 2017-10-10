Sumter Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Ricky Leroy Singer Jr. (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Ricky Leroy Singer Jr., 34, is facing one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

The South Carolina Attorney General's office says they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Singer. According to prosecutors, Singer possessed and distributed multiple files of child pornography.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Department made the arrest on October 5, and was assisted by the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison on each count.





