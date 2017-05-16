Sumter Man Charged With Murder of Roommate, Police Say

Channing Aaron Pack (Photo: Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center)

SUMTER, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter man is facing murder charges in the shooting death of a roommate following a shooting Monday night, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Channing Aaron Pack, 25, of Sumter is charged with the murder of David Jensen Battilana, 35, also of Sumter, according to police.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of Belk Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday, where they found Battilana suffering from a gunshot wound in the back yard. He was transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey, where he later died, police say.

Investigators say Pack and a 26-year-old witness, also of the the home, were present when police arrived. Pack was taken into custody and charged with murder, according to police. Pack is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending bond.

While detectives say they think the shooting resulted from an argument between the three residents, they continue to investigate. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker

