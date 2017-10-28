Sumter Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

Anthony Pringle (Photo: Sumter Police)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) -- The Sumter County Police Department has arrested a man wanted in connection to a armed robbery.

Officers have arrested 27-year-old Anthony "SweatPea" Pringle. No further details were released on how he was arrested.

Officers said Pringle was identified as a suspect after two armed men broke into a home in the 300-block of Highland Avenue on October 15 at about 5 am. They said the residents were robbed and assaulted, before the suspects left with an undetermined amount of money.

Detectives continue to search for the second man, who was wearing a red hoodie and a shirt over his face at the time of the robbery.

Police said the residents of the home were treated and released for the injuries at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Sumter Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

