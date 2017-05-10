Suspect Called 9-1-1 After Killing Man, Deputies Say

Kenneth Cordell Rainer (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies have arrested a suspect who they say killed a man during an argument.

Kenneth Cordell Rainer, 41, is charge with murder.

Officers say around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Kershaw County deputies got a 9-1-1 call from Rainer saying that he'd shot a man at this house. During the call, deputies say Rainer told them he'd had the argument with the victim during the day.

The victim walked across the street after being shot in the chest, then collapsed. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies say when they got to the house, they found Rainer inside the home with his two children.

“I guess the days are gone when arguments were settled without someone getting shot,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews in a statement. “Now we have a man dead and another charged with murder. What a shame.”

Officers say Rainer has provided them with a statement detailing the incident.

