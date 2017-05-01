Suspect Accused of Spitting on 63-year-old at Gas Station

Daniel Harris (Photo: RCSD)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a man who they say spat on a 63-year-old man at at gas station.

Daniel Harris, 22, is wanted on a charge of assault.

According to deputies, on Friday, April 14, Harris spit on the back of the neck of the victim in the parking lot the BP gas station at 8750 Farrow Road. Deputies say the victim attempted to avoid a fight with Harris after Harris accused the victim of blocking his vehicle.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators were able to identify the suspect by the vehicle description.

Anyone with information on where Harris may be is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

