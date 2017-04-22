Suspect Arrested After 5-Hour Standoff at West Columbia Home

WEST COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Officers say they have arrested a man who they say fired several shots inside a home after a fight with his girlfriend Saturday. This incident led to a 5-hour standoff with officers from the West Columbia Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Officials from the West Columbia Police Department say 24-year-old Dominique Sligh is charged with Attempted Murder and Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature. Before firing a hand gun six times, Sligh and his girlfriend go into a fight. The woman was able to leave the scene and was not injured.

Officers responded to the residence located at the 700 block of Center Street at around 9:00 a.m. We are told that Sligh would not cooperate before officers deployed gas into the apartment. They say he was taken into custody without incident and will be transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

