Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired at Columbia Place Mall

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road.

James Parrish Jr., 36, was arrested by Richland County deputies and taken to Richland Memorial Hospital for a minor cut on his head.

Deputies say Parrish barricaded himself inside the building after several shots were fired into the direction of the Sears building, and at a car there.

Deputies were called to the business around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers say a little later, they located a suspect inside the mall. Hostage negotiators were called to the scene to deal with the man.

Deputies were able to successfully capture the suspect. The situation is said to have ended safely and no injuries were reported.

The current charges for the suspect are still unknown.

