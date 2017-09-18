Suspect Charged in Connection to Vista Shooting Released from Jail

Jarvis Tucker (Photo: RCDC)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One of the men charged in connection with Saturday morning's shooting in Columbia's Vista district is now free on bond.

Jarvis Tucker, 26, was released from jail Monday. His bond had been at $250,000.

Tucker is not charged with shooting at any of the victims. Instead, he's charged with accessory after the fact.

According to the warrants, police say Tucker was driving a Ford Crown Victoria involved in the shooting that happened on Park Street around 2 a.m.. Officers say the passenger, 28-year-old Keveas Gallman, fired at least two rounds, which injured one man, according to investigators.

Gallman is facing one count of attempted murder. He remains behind bars after being denied bond in his first court appearance.

Another man, 28-year-old John Bates Jr., is charged with seven counts of attempted murder. Police believe Bates Jr. drove past the Empire Supper Club in a Ford Mustang, rolled down the windows, and fired multiple shots into a crowd leaving the club. One of those injured was 22-year-old Maleik Houseal, who is another suspect in this case.

Houseal will be charged when he's released from the hospital.

A total of eight people were wounded in the shooting. Police believe a dispute between two separate parties led to a gun battle.

