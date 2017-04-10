Suspect Charged in Connection with Columbia Killing

Donte Anthony Foske (Photo: Columbia Police)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a suspect connected to a killing late last month in Columbia.

Donte Anthony Foske, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, Foske and two other suspects are accused of taking part in the shooting death of 28-year-old Marvin Webber, who died along Patterson Road back on March 30.

Officers say Webber was killed while trying to sell a car to the men. Police say Foske witnessed the shooting, left the scene, and didn't report the crime to police.

The other suspects have not been arrested.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

