Suspect Crashes Into Wateree River After Chase, Deputies Say

Cody Jackson (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies say a man they describe as a 'career criminal' crashed his car into the Wateree River after leading officers on a chase.

Cody Gene Jackson, 26, is facing multiple charges, including failure to stop for a blue light and an outstanding warrant for grand larceny.

Sheriff Jim Matthews says on December 29, they went to go arrest Jackson for the warrants that were out against him. Matthews says Jackson has run from officers in the past, so they sent tracking dogs and a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter to help in the arrest.

Officers say they spotted Jackson driving along US 601, but he didn't stop when officers tried to pull him over, and instead sped off. Officers used stop sticks to flatten three of his four tires, but Jackson kept driving.

Eventually, Matthews says Jackson drove off a steep embankment and into the Wateree River below. Officers say he tried to leave the vehicle, but then began yelling to officers that he couldn't swim.

Officers rescued both Jackson and a woman who was in the car with him. The woman is not facing any charges.

Matthews says Jackson has a long criminal history, and he wants the judge to deny bond for him.

