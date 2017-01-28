Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

(WLTX) -- A suspect is facing several charges after firing shots and damaging items inside a residence during a home invasion Friday night.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say the male suspect, 24-year-old Christopher Anderson, entered a home at the 200 block of Ault Road in Hopkins with an assault rifle. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. He demanded a cell phone and began breaking things in the home before firing shots at the ceiling.

Deputies say When another victim arrived at the home, the suspect pointed the weapon at him. Before fleeing from the residence, Anderson fired several more shots.

He was later found at the 200 block of Acie Avenue. He is charged with pointing and presenting a weapon and malicious injury to property.

