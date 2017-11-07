Suspect Fired Shots on I-20 in Lexington in 'Road Rage', Deputies Say

David Joseph Moore (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies arrested a man who they say fired shot at a man on Interstate 20 during a road rage incident.

David Joseph Moore, 38, is charged with attempted murder.

“Based on our investigation, Moore drew a pistol and shot at a man after the two were involved in what could be called a ‘road rage’ incident on I-20 near exit 55,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Officers with the Lexington Police Department stopped Moore after the victim called 911. No one was struck but this could have turned into an even more serious situation.”

Moore was booked at the Lexington County jail Monday night, but was released Tuesday after paying his bond.

The investigation into the shooting is still open, according to Koon. He encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

