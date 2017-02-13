Suspect Flips Car, Keep Going During High-Speed Chase, Deputies Say

(Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) – A driver fleeing a traffic stop flipped his vehicle several times, landed upright and continued to lead deputies on a high-speed chase before capture over the weekend, according the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, a Kershaw County deputy observed Malik Deshai Shoulders, 18, of Ft. Worth, Texas, driving at a speed of 105mph on Interstate 20 around 10 p.m. on Friday, When the deputy attempted to pull him over, Shoulders sped up and led the deputy on a high-speed chase toward Columbia, according the Sheriff’s Office.

After exiting at US-601 and turning on to Lachicotte Road, Shoulders lost control of his car, flipping it 2 to 3 times before landing upright. A dash cam video shows the car getting back on the, and and continuing to drive toward US-1 in Lugoff.

As Shoulders approached US-1, he attempted to make a right turn and once again lost control of his car, crossed US-1 and ended up in Raspberry Court strip mall, where his car eventually came to a stop, deputies say. At that point, Shoulders struggled with a deputy in an attempt to the stay in the car.

Malik Deshai Shoulders (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

Deputies say after they finally removed him from the badly-damaged vehicle and arrested him, Deputies say Shoulders told them he ran because he had marijuana in his car and didn’t have a driver’s license.

Shoulders is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of marijuana, no valid driver’s license and speeding in excess of 25mph over the limit. He remains in the Kershaw County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.



