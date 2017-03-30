Suspect Identified, Wanted in 5 Points Assault

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have identified the suspect accused of assaulting a man in Columbia's Five Points, a incident that was captured on video.

Investigators say they're looking for Daniel Halsey Wells, 29. Once arrested, he will be charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Nature.

The incident happened on March 19 outside the Pour House, a bar in the entertainment district.

Police say Wells grabbed the victim in a choke hold which caused him to lose consciousness. He then threw him to the ground, police say, causing him to lose several teeth and suffer a broken jaw.

The victim has been released from the hospital, but is still getting medical treatment.

Investigators received several Crimestoppers tips and have reviewed surveillance video of the crime which occurred on March 19, 2017 at 800 Harden Street.

The motive for the crime continues to be determined.

Anyone information about the crime or Wells’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.

© 2017 WLTX-TV