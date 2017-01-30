Suspect Jumped Out of Second-Story Window

Bruce Davis (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a burglary suspect who they say hurt himself jumping off a second-story building.

Officers have charged Bruce Davis, 48, with two counts of burglary 1st degree.

Deputies say on Friday at 6:30 a.m., officers got a call of a burglary in progress at an apartment at 7600 Hunt Club Road. Officers say Davis had entered one of the units there by going through a window. The person living at the apartment was there at the time, but was able to escape.

Officers say he tried to break into the window of a second apartment, but instead, jumped from the second-floor. Deputies who's arrived at the scene were able to then take him custody.

Davis was taken to Palmetto Health Richland for treatment, and will be taken to jail when he's released.

