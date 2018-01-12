Suspect Killed by Lexington Deputies was Wanted for Attempted Murder, Sheriff Says

Justin Coy Adkins (Photo: Lexington Sheriff's Office)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say the suspect shot and killed by officers had been wanted on attempted murder charges.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as 44-year-old Justin Coy Adkins of St. Matthews.

Deputies say shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies attempted to pull Adkins over for a traffic violation on Shumpert Road. Sheriff Jay Koon says the suspect failed to stop, and they chased him to Mimosa Drive, where they used a tire deflation device to stop his car.

According to Koon, when deputies approached Adkins' car, he presented a handgun and deputies shot at him. The suspect was later pronounced dead.

“We never want to be put in a position where we have to take a life and our hearts go out to this man’s family. Our deputies were able to react quickly and rely on their training when faced with a life-or-death situation,” Koon said. “This situation could have turned out very differently and we’re thankful our deputies were not injured.”

Koon said Adkins was wanted out of Orangeburg County on attempted murder, among other charges.

SLED is now investigating the incident and the deputy that shot the suspect is on paid administrative lead pending the outcome of the investigation.

