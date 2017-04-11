Suspect Racked Up $4,300 at Sam's Club with Stolen ID, Deputies Say

Sam's Club (Photo: RCSD)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are looking for the person who they say used a person's identify to rack up thousands of dollars in purchases from Sam's Club.

Officers say between March 7 and April 3, the woman opened an account at the Sams Club at the Village at Sandhill. The woman then used the victim's identity to make $4,300 in purchases.

Officers aren't sure how the suspect got the victim's person information to open the account.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance equipment.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

