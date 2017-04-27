Suspect Robs Columbia Dollar General Store

File (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery the Dollar General on Leesburg Road.

Officers say the suspect entered the store just after 10 p.m. and stole money before running from the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine if there is any surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information on where the suspect may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

