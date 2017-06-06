WLTX
Suspect Shot Man Several Times in Columbia

wltx 12:05 PM. EDT June 06, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say shot a victim several times late Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Baine St off Brickyard Road.

There's no word on the victim's condition. 

Deputies are in the area searching for a possible suspect of this incident.  Anyone with info asked to call Crimestoppers 888-CRIME-SC.

