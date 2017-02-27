No Suspect Found in Home After Hours Long Standoff

Terry Lawrence Jordan Jr. (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Gaston, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say they did not find a suspect inside a home that was the scene of an hours long S.W.A.T. operation.

Deputies announced early Monday evening that when tactical officers entered the home, the suspect, identified as Terry Lawrence Jordan Jr,, was not there. Captain Adam Myrick, a spokesperson for the sheriff's department, says officers believe the suspect got out of the home before officers arrived, and they're still trying to find the person.

The situation began around 2 p.m., when officers were sent to a home on Manor Drive in Gaston after they'd gotten a call of a problem inside a home.

The woman who was involved in the situation was able to get out of the house, and reportedly was not injured.

Negotiators spent hours set up outside the home, in an effort to get the man to come outside. At multiple times, investigators told the man over a megaphone, "come on outside, let's talk about it."

Later, they used flash bangs outside the home in an attempt to get him to come outside. A pit bull that was in the home apparently got scared, and jumped out of a window. The dog then cared for by animal control.

"We did everything from a tactical, methodical standpoint to ensure the safety of the neighbors near this incident location," Myrick said.

Anyone who may have information on where Jordan is, they're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

