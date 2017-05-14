Suspect Takes Victim's Gun, Tells Him to Leave During Robbery

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A search is underway for a male suspect who officers say was involved in an armed robbery Saturday night.

Officials from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say the incident happened at the 7500 block of Brookfield Road just after 9:00 p.m. They say a male victim was visiting someone when a male suspect entered the apartment. After an argument, deputies say the suspect hit the male victim, took his gun and pointed it at him demanding that the victim leave.

This incident remains under investigation.

