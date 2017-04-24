WLTX
Close
Weather Alert Flood Advisory
Close

Suspect Wanted for Robbing Columbia Bank

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, officers say.

wltx 12:11 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for the person who they say robbed a southeast Columbia bank Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the SAFE Federal Credit Union on Garners Ferry Road near the Bi-Lo. 

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories