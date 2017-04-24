Suspect Wanted for Robbing Columbia Bank

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for the person who they say robbed a southeast Columbia bank Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the SAFE Federal Credit Union on Garners Ferry Road near the Bi-Lo.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV