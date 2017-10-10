Deputies Capture Man Wanted for Murder of Woman Found in Columbia House Fire

Kenneth Gleaton (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Deputies have captured a suspect wanted for the murder of a woman after finding her body in a burned house Tuesday morning.

Kenneth Gleaton, 38, was captured without incident along the the riverwalk behind EdVenture Children's Museum Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.

Deputies say Gleaton killed 39-year-old Amanda Peele before leaving her in a house on fire in Southeast Columbia Tuesday.

Around midnight, Columbia firefighters put out a blaze at a home on 109 Crestmore Drive. Firefighters say after putting out the flames, they found the body of Amanda Peele.

Deputies were then called to investigate. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts determined the woman died by homicidal violence, and officers believe Gleaton is responsible for her killing.

According to deputies, Gleaton was a former acquaintance of Peele.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward and call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

