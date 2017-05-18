Suspect Wearing Ghoul Mask Robs Fast-Food Store

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Dept.)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a Sonic restaurant.

Officers say on Monday, a suspect armed with a gun approached an employee outside the sonic at 4436 Hardscrabble Road. The suspect forced the victim back into the business and demanded money.

After getting some cash, the suspect ran away. The employee wasn't hurt.

A surveillance picture has been released of the suspect.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for armed robbery.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

