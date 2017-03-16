Suspects Steal Cash, Medicine from Columbia Man in Wheelchair

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for suspects who beat up and robbed a man in a wheelchair as he was on his way home.

Officers say around 9:30 p.m., the victim was riding his wheelchair along McLean Road after having just stopped at the McDonald's on Blythewood Road.

Deputies say two men, who of whom had knife, and a woman walked up to him. The group assaulted him in the upper and lower body and stole his money and medication, according to officers.

The group then ran away.

After officers spoke with the man, paramedics took him to the hospital to be checked out.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

