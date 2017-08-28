WLTX
SUV Runs 70-year-old Man Off the Road

Columbia police are searching for a suspect who they say hit a man on a moped.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are working to find the person who they say forced a 70-year-old moped driver off the road. 

Officers say around 2 a.m. on August 19, a person in a dark SUV caused the moped rider to crash in the 1400 block of Harden Street.

The moped driver received multiple injuries. 

Police have now released a picture and surveillance video of that SUV, and they're hoping someone might recognize it. 

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers as follows:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.
TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.
LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
 

