SUV Runs 70-year-old Man Off the Road

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are working to find the person who they say forced a 70-year-old moped driver off the road.

Officers say around 2 a.m. on August 19, a person in a dark SUV caused the moped rider to crash in the 1400 block of Harden Street.

The moped driver received multiple injuries.

Police have now released a picture and surveillance video of that SUV, and they're hoping someone might recognize it.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers as follows:

• CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

• TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

• LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.



