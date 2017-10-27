Khalil Dion Bailey ,18 (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia Police Investigators have arrested a teenager who they say shot into a home with an AK-47 style weapon earlier this month.

A judge denied bond in court Friday for 18-year-old Khalil Dion Bailey, who is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Bailey was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshal Service’s (USMS) Fugitive Task Force (which includes CPD) at a relative’s home on Shop Road.

Bailey is accused of shooting the rifle into a home at a Delverton Road home shortly before 1:00 a.m. on October 7, 2017. No one was injured during the shooting, but at least two people were inside of the residence at the time.

Investigators believe that Bailey was with an unidentified armed co-defendant during the crime. CPD continues to work to identify the other person and determine the motive for the shooting.

After Bailey’s arrest, CPD officers also arrested his sister, Shayquan Shanelle Reese, 27, on various narcotics charges:

Officers seized crack cocaine, marijuana, and various pills inside of a small purse that was found in the lining of an infant’s car seat in Reese’s vehicle.

As a result, Reese is charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine – Second Offense, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Schedule 2, 3 and 4 Narcotic.

Bailey and Reese were transported to the Richland County Jail.

