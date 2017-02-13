Teen Charged in Shooting that Injured Columbia 13-Year-Old

Ada Quonza Conway (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police have charged a teenager who they say shot a 13-year-old over the weekend.

Ada Quonza Conway, 18, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers say he shot the boy in the upper body at a home on Wild Iris Court Sunday morning. The victim was visiting friends at the house at the time.

Conway does not live at the home either, and was with other teens at the time of the incident. The owners of the home were actually out of town, according to police, and aren't linked to the crime.

Officers say they're still investigating what led up to the shooting, and how Conway got the gun.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

