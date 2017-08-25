WLTX
Close

Teen Charged with Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old

WCNC 2:16 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. - A North Carolina teenager was arrested after investigators said he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old boy.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Hunter Wayne McNeely, 18, is charged with one felony count of statutory sexual offense of a child and indecent liberties with a child. Detectives said that McNeely confessed to inappropriately touching the child.

The incident was reported on July 21. McNeely was arrested and placed under a $30,000 bond in the Lincoln County Jail.  

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories