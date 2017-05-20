19-Year-Old Dies Following Columbia Shooting; 14-Year-Old Charged

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- An older teen who was shot in Columbia Friday evening has died, according to police.
Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded at around 6:00 p.m. to a shooting at the 1500 block of Lorick Avenue. One person was transported to a local hospital and later died.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 19-year-old Christopher Ladarren Simmons died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
Officers say they have arrested a 14-year-old male. He is charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm under the Age of 18.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
