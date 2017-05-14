Teen Girl Shot Sunday Afternoon

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Officers from the Columbia Police Department are investigating a shooting incident where a teen was injured.

Officers say it happened at around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Slighs Avenue and Howell Avenue, not far from C.A. Johnson High School. They say she was shot in the leg and suffers a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information about what led up to the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

