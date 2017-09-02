Teen Stabbed Person in Head During Fight, Deputies Say

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A West Columbia teen is being accused of stabbing another person in the head following a fight.
Jaylen Wiggons, 17 is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers say Wiggins got into a fight Friday night with another person at a home on Villas Court.
“The victim and Wiggins were involved in a verbal argument when Wiggins pulled out a silver pocket knife,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Wiggins then stabbed the victim multiple times, but those injuries appear to be non-life threatening.”
Wiggins is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
