Teen Stabbed Person in Head During Fight, Deputies Say

Jaylen Wiggins (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A West Columbia teen is being accused of stabbing another person in the head following a fight.

Jaylen Wiggons, 17 is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers say Wiggins got into a fight Friday night with another person at a home on Villas Court.

“The victim and Wiggins were involved in a verbal argument when Wiggins pulled out a silver pocket knife,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Wiggins then stabbed the victim multiple times, but those injuries appear to be non-life threatening.”

Wiggins is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

