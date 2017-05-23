Teen Stole Rifles, Shotguns and More, Deputies Say

Jordan Deshawn Waden

A teen has been arrested for stealing rifles, shotguns, electronics and jewelry from a Richland County home, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Jordan Deshawn Waden. 18, is charged with burglary, grand larceny, and safecracking, investigators say. He was arrested just after 12:00 PM Tuesday during a traffic stop, according to deputies.

On Friday, April 28, 2017, police say Waden broke into a home on Westgrove Court and stole three rifles and three shotguns, along with ammunition. Deputies say he also stole electronics and jewelry from the home. The total value of the items stolen is approximately $7,000, according to investigators.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says it was able to identify Waden from previous break-ins in the area.

