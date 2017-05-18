Tennessee police officer run over after waking a sleeping driver

A Clarksville Police Dept. officer was run over by a fleeing car. (Photo: Custom)

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. - A Clarksville Police officer was run over after waking up a sleeping driver Tuesday afternoon, and the driver was arrested on Wednesday.

At about 3:15 p.m. Officer Seth Traughber responded to a suspicious activity call at Exxon Hi Road on Highway 76, according to a news release from CPD spokesman Jim Knoll.

A man had been sitting in a car on the lot for about 45 minutes and was thought to be on drugs.

When Traughber arrived, medics were already there and, after several attempts, were able to wake the man up.

Medics noted that there were a couple of narcotic prescriptions on the front seat, and Traughber said he could smell marijuana in the car, the release said.

Traughber approached the car and asked the man to step out.

Instead, the man started the car and tried to shut the door, hitting the officer, who was in between the door and the car. After being told to stop, the man put the car in reverse and backed up, the release said.

Traughber grabbed the man and, again, told him to stop. The man said, "I can't do that," put the vehicle in drive and took off, dragging the officer with him.

The officer lost his grip and fell to the ground. The back left tire went over his left leg.

The driver drove away from the scene in a 2007 Chevrolet. Officers have determined the driver is Billy McNeil of Nashville, the release said.

McNeil was still at large Wednesday morning, wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, driving on a revoked license, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

He was found and taken into custody by the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Knoll.

The officer was transported to the hospital with abrasions but no major injuries, and he was back at work Wednesday.

The Leaf-Chronicle