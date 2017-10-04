WLTX
Arkansas Pastor Sentenced to 15 Years for Sexual Abuse

The Associated Press , KTHV 2:23 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - A pastor in southwestern Arkansas has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two teen girls he met in church.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that 42-year-old David Wayne Farren fist confessed to abusing the victims during an interview with police in 2016.

He later pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor charge of violating mandatory reporting requirements.

He'll have to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.

The victims are now in their 20s. Prosecutors say the young women approved of the plea agreement, which spared them from testifying in court.

© 2017 Associated Press


