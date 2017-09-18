Thief Takes, Fish, Shrimp, Crab Legs from Seafood Restaurant, Deputies Say

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Dept.)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say stole food from a local seafood restaurant.

Officers say back on September 6, the suspect broke into TJ's Seaford on Broad River Road. According to deputies, he took about $500 worth of fish, shrimp, and crab legs from the business's cooler.

Deputies say he smashed in the side door to gain entry. Officers have released a surveillance picture of the man.

Anyone with information on who this person may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

