Three Sisters Accused of Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested three sisters who they say beat up a 12-year-old girl earlier this month.

The suspects are 29-year-old Shaquana Bacote, 20-year-old Shontavia Bacote, and 17-year-old Zaquiera Bacote.

All are charged with assault-first and burglary-first. Shaquana is also charged with malicious injury to property, while Shontavia is charged with strong arm robbery.

Officers say back on October 1, they went over the victim's house without permission. The three are accused of assaulting her several times, either by punching or slapping her in the face.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Shontavia is also accused of stealing the victim's phone.

Police believe the three were upset with the victim because of some sort of dispute between one of their relatives and the victim.

