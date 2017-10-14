Three Tresspass at Church that Had Satanic Vandalism

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies say a group of people trespassed at a Sumter County church that was recently vandalized with satanic graffiti.

Officers say they found three people Friday night at Salem Black River Presbyterian Church in Mayesville. There was no property damage to any of the buildings.

The sheriff's department says there are posted no trespassing signs on the property that warn people that anyone who is not attending church services will be charged.

It's the second time in the last three weeks the church has had law enforcement get involved because of unwanted people on the land.

On Thursday, deputies arrested four airman stationed at Shaw Air Force Base who they say spray painted satanic symbols and words i on some of the church buildings back on September 29. The suspects are 18-year-old Kayla Marie Eilerman, 18-year-old Clayre Marie Savage, 19-year-old Daveion Raaheim Green, and 20-year-old Brandon Munoz.

The spray-painting was discovered by a church member.

One of the front doors to the church had also been broke into, but investigators say it doesn't appear anyone went inside. Two other buildings on the property were also spray-painted.

Damage was estimated at $3,000.

The four suspects appeared in court Friday, where they each got a $15,000 bond.

