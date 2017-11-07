Three Women Arrested in Columbia Prostitution Sting

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested three women during an undercover prostitution sting.

Officer say they conducted the sting after getting complaints of the illegal activity on North Main Street and Prescott Street in north Columbia.

The following suspects have been charged with Prostitution – First Degree:

Twanesia Dunbar , 30

Keyera Robinson, 22,

Tamara White, 46

All three are accused of offering to perform sex acts on an undercover Columbia police officer in exchange for $25 to $30.

All were booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

