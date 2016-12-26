WLTX
Troopers: Driver Rams Into Two Pedestrians on Sidewalk

wltx 4:33 PM. EST December 26, 2016

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after a driver hit them and fled the scene Monday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the hit and run incident happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of St. Andrews Road and Jamil Road. We are told that the driver ran up on the sidewalk and struck the victims. They were later transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. 

There is no description of the vehicle or the driver at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. 


