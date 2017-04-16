WLTX
Close

Troopers Search for Driver Involved in Fatal Hit and Run

wltx 10:34 AM. EDT April 16, 2017

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One person is dead after being fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the incident happened at 2:20 a.m. on Old Camden Road and Holmes Lane. They say a black 2006-2010 Dodge Charger was traveling south on Old Camden Road. While attempting to pass another vehicle, the driver of the Charger struck a pedestrian who was walking north on the road.

Troopers say the driver did not stop to help the pedestrian. Officials have not released a flyer, but say the Charger has front end damage.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 800-768-1501. This case remains under investigation. 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories