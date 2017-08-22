Two Charged, One Wanted in Five Points Robbery

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Two men have been charged and one is still wanted in connection with a recent robbery in Five Points.

Akeem Elijujwan Bonnette, 24, and Tyshad Shamar, 19, are charged with robbery and kidnapping.

Willie Green III, 23, the third suspect in the crime, is wanted on an outstanding Robbery arrest, according to investigators.

Police say the three men are accused of robbing two women shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 at 830 Harden Street in Five Points.

The victims, 20 and 22-years-old, reported the men were initially friendly with them while walking through a nearby parking lot. The men then forcibly stole cell phones, cash and wallets from the women before running away, according to police. Police say neither of the women were injured during the incident.

Columbia police are asking anyone with information about Green's whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Tipsters could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Green.

