Two Men Arrested After Wal-Mart Shootout on Christmas Eve

Bradley Spigner and Elliot Caldwell are facing charges following a shooting incident at Wal-Mart. (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Two men have been arrested after one person was shot at a Walmart in Columbia the day before Christmas.

Officials from the Columbia Police Department say Bradley Spigner, 25, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a building. Elliott Caldwell, 22, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers say Caldwell shot a person he was arguing with in a Wal-Mart located on Garners Ferry Road. The victim attempted to exit the store when another vehicle pulled up. Spigner, who was inside of the automobile, opened fire on Caldwell. The store was then evacuated and remained closed for the remainder of that night.

We are told that the shooting victim and another woman who was exiting business were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Investigators say the suspects knew each other, but they are unclear about what led up to the shooting. This incident remains under investigation by the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Department.