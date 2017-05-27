File Photo (Photo: WLTX)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) -- The Cayce Department of Public Safety said two officers were shot following a routine traffic stop and foot chase early Saturday morning.

City of Cayce Spokesperson Ashley Hunter said the two officers are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hunter said the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. as Cayce police officers attempted to pull a vehicle over on Knox Abbott Drive near the Blossom Street Bridge. The vehicle stopped near Williams Street. When officers approached the vehicle, it sped off.

Officers were again able to catch up to the vehicle. When it stopped, the driver fled on foot. Officers chased the driver into the woods. Hunter said the suspect then fired multiple times at officers. Both officers were hit, but they returned fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody.

The officers and the suspect were transported to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of the suspect.

The Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff's Department, and the USC Police Department assisted in the incident.

Hunter added that since this is an officer involved shooting, SLED is investigating the incident.

