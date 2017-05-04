Two Wanted for Armed Robbery of Gas Station

(Photo: Surveillance Video/Richland County Sheriff's Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking the community for assistance in identifying and finding two people wanted for armed robbery.

The two are wanted for armed robbery of El Cheapo at 6932 Fairfield Road on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, according to deputies. Investigators say the pair walked in, presented a handgun, and demanded money from the employee before fleeing with an unknown amount of cash. The employee was not injured.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video:



There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

