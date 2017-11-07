Vehicle Photos Released in Attempted Murder Investigation

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police Department investigators hope vehicle surveillance photos will help identify an attempted murder suspect.
Officers found a 30-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the corner of Prescott and MacKay Streets shortly before 10 p.m. on November 6.
The man was taken to a local hospital, and remains in serious condition.
The motive is under investigation.
If you have any information, call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
