ORANGEBURG, SC - (WLTX) -- Someone is pretending to be the mayor of Orangeburg and scamming people out of hundreds of dollars, according to reports from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department.

A female victim told deputies that she received a text message from someone who identified as Orangeburg City Mayor Michael Butler. Deputies say the woman was told to go to a nearby Walmart on January 17, 2017 and fill out a money order valued at $850 in another woman's name. In return, she would receive a $50,000 grant within 24 hours from former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Investigators say the suspect received the money order from the store that evening at around 7:20 p.m.

No arrest has been made. This incident is under investigation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

