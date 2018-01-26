Victim of West Columbia Killing was a Father of Two

Edward Walker (Photo: Family Photo)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A family is mourning after their loved one was killed in a shooting in West Columbia Friday.

The family of 38-year-old Edward Walker says that can't believe what happened.

"When I got the phone call I thought it was unreal, I thought it was a joke," said Shana Thompson, Walker's sister.

On the other side of that call was news that her brother had been shot to death at an apartment on Platt Springs Road. Scott Morrison, the assistant chief of the West Columbia Police Department, says it happened Friday morning.

"It appears there was some sort of altercation that happened here at the apartment complex," Morrison said.

That's when Morrison says the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Levette Omega Gladden, shot Walker once in the torso.

Levette Omega Gladden (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

"The male subject exited the apartment and then he fell and he died somewhere back behind the apartment area," Morrison said.

Morrison says Walker laid out there for up to two hours before police were called.

"The incident occurred probably somewhere around 8:30 and 9 o' clock this morning," Morrison said, :we didn't get the call until around 10:30."

Thompson says her brother was a good man.

"He took some bad turns in his life but he was still a good guy regardless, nobody deserves to get killed," Thompson said.

She says he leaves behind two children.

"He did, he had two boys," Thompson said. "We just want whoever did this to get arrested and we think the crime fit for the punishment... he needs to get life. He took my brother's life so he needs to get life."

The West Columbia Police Department is still investigating. Morrison says he cannot say whether or not the suspect and victim knew each other, but that he does believe this is an isolated incident so neighbors and businesses in the surrounding area should not have reason to worry.

