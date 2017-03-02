Woman Fights Off Man Who Tried to Sexually Assault Her, Police Say

Perry Edmonds Jr. (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia's police chief is calling a woman 'courageous' who fought off a man who tried to sexually assault her early Thursday morning in Columbia.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers say two suspects entered a home in the 1600 block of Greene Street through and unlocked door.

A 22-year-old woman inside heard the commotion, and then came face to face with one of the men. According to the Columbia Police Department. the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Perry Edmonds Jr., forced the victim into another room, where he tried to sexually assault her.

However, investigators say the woman kicked the suspect and yelled for help. Two other people inside the home heard the victim and called 9-1-1.

When police arrived on scene, they say they found Edmonds still inside the home with the victim, who had physical injuries to her face and neck. Officers say they arrested him there.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

"I met a remarkably courageous young lady today, and and after meeting her family," Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said of the vicitm. "I certainly understand where she draws her strength and fortitude."

The other suspect, 33-year-old Demetris McLemore, was later arrested on Pickens Street by USC Police, who found the victim's stolen electronics in his book bag, according to investigators.

Edmonds is charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first degree burglary and grand larceny. McLemore is charged with first degree burglary and grand larceny.

