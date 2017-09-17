VIDEO: Purse Snatched From Elderly Woman's Scooter at Grocery Store

(Photo: Hanley, Cecelia)

BURBANK, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - Police are looking for a woman who is suspected of stealing a purse from an 82-year-old woman as she grocery shopped in an electric scooter.

Surveillance video shows the suspect following the elderly woman throughout the store. As the elderly woman stood up to retrieve an item from the shelf, the suspect reached down to the floorboard of the scooter and stole the purse.

Police believe the suspect left the store in a white four-door Lexus driven by an accomplice. The victim’s purse was later found, but her credit cards, ID, and money were missing.

According to ABC7, thousands of dollars in merchandise were charged to the victim’s credit cards at Target and Lowe’s.

The police say the suspect could face grand theft person charges as well as elderly abuse charges.

